Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Real Simple
I’m Giving My Mom’s Closet a Makeover With These 10 Fall Fashion Finds From Amazon—Starting at $15
By Nina Derwin,
2 days ago
From Levi’s, Spanx, Madewell, and more.
When I was a little kid, my mom took me shopping for clothes. As I got older and started to learn more about fashion and style, the tables turned and one day I found myself taking my mom shopping for clothes instead. It’s one of my favorite ways to spend time with her, and sometimes we have even more fun shopping on Amazon than we do when we hit the mall.
As the temperatures start to drop and fall sets in, I’ve started filling in the gaps in her wardrobe. From shoes to pants, jackets to accessories, I’ve rounded up 10 of my favorite Amazon fall fashion finds that I’m ordering for my mom ASAP.
The wide-leg jean trend is still going strong, and Levi’s Ribcage wide leg jeans my mom can wear all year-round. They’re easy to style with boots, sneakers, or loafers, and they look great with a basic tee, sweater, or button down. Made from 100 percent cotton, they won’t lose their shape throughout the day and the high waist cut is infinitely flattering. One shopper wrote , “They make my backside look great, and I feel hot in them.”
London Fog Single Breasted Long Trench Coat
$30
$118
A lightweight trench coat is an essential part of any wardrobe, and this single-breasted trench coat from London Fog is the perfect transitional piece. It comes in both black and khaki, and it’s perfect for chilly weather or rainy days. The trench is machine-washable, so it’s easy to keep clean, and it has a classic, stylish silhouette. “This coat will look great both with casual outfits and to cover up dressier attire,” wrote one customer .
Madewell Perfect Leather Belt
$48
The smallest details can completely transform an outfit, and that’s why having a good quality belt, like the aptly-named Madewell Perfect Leather Belt is a game-changer. The belt comes in three colorways, with options for gold or silver hardware, and sizes ranging from X-Small to XX-Large. It’s made from genuine leather, so it’s sturdy enough to withstand years of wear and the classic style will last just as long. Pair it with your favorite jeans, work trousers, or over a dress to create a defined waist. One shopper said it’s the “perfect belt, worth every penny!”
Splendid Crew Neck Tee
$48
$39
Good quality basics are the foundation of any wardrobe, and this crewneck tee from Splendid is one of the best solid tees around. It comes in six colors, but classic white is a must-have. Style it with anything from jeans to leggings to trousers—when it comes to a plain white tee, anything goes. Made from Supima cotton and modal, it’s lightweight, breathable, and is effortlessly flattering. “It is the best fitting, most comfortable t-shirt I have ever had,” wrote one Amazon customer .
Shopping for my mom is one of my favorite pastimes, and thanks to Amazon I can find everything she needs to update her wardrobe for fall all in one place. Keep reading to explore the rest of my favorite picks to style my mom this season, starting at just $15.
