8 Elevated Fall Decor Pieces That Can Stay Up Past Halloween—All Under $25 at Amazon

The perfect dressed-up complement to traditional scary decorations and Thanksgiving tables.

If you’ve ever decorated for Halloween , you’ve probably taken down everything on November 1. Halloween decorations simply don’t last beyond the holiday, but we’ve found several great pieces at Amazon that are versatile enough to display all fall long for under $25.

You won’t find jack-o’-lanterns, skeletons, or bats on this list; we’ve done you one better with Amazon finds that allude to the scary fun without being gaudy. Within Amazon’s Home Fall section , there are deals on leaf garlands, throw pillow covers, pumpkin figurines, and lanterns. There are even a few deals from big names and best-sellers like Yankee Candle, Hpc Decor, and Bourina. Not only are these picks easy to weave into your fall decor, but some will even be perfect for Thanksgiving, too.

DearHouse Maple Leaf Garland

$25

$16

Give your mantle a little fall flair with this maple leaf garland that looks super realistic and is on sale for $16. The “leaves” come in several sizes, shapes, and colors, including red, orange, and yellow. While it doesn’t scream Halloween, like this spiderweb fireplace scarf , you can certainly add touches like tiny spiders or gauze cloth to celebrate the holiday.

Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Large Tumbler Candle

$31

$17

Yankee Candle might be part of your fall decor, but did you know you could implement it for Halloween, too? This MidSummer’s Night pick delivers cozy vibes with notes of musk, sage, and patchouli. However, the overcast forest design on the jar makes it fit right in with your decorations.

Bhclight LED Fairy Light Plug In

$23

$13

These LED fairy lights pair nicely with the garland above, your dining table runner, or maybe even the Halloween candy dish. The plug-in device emits a tinkly light that gives off a warm hue without being overbearing. And when you’re done with Halloween, feel free to string it around your Christmas tree.

Bourina Textured Throw Blanket

$40

$27

Throw blankets are wonderful decor pieces that are functional yet very stylish. Case in point: this top-rated textured throw blanket . It’s designed with soft acrylic fabric, a diamond-weave stitch, and tassels at the hem. Plus, the blanket comes in tons of seasonal colors, including burgundy, brown, and yes, even black.

DecorUhome Chenille Throw Pillow Covers

$24

$13

Another quick decor swap includes these throw pillow covers that are available in classic rust and eerie black. Just imagine mixing these in with these Hocus Pocus -themed pillow covers with maybe these wall bat decals “flying” in the background. These pretty pillow covers have an elevated chenille exterior and a fun border stitch that gives them a little something extra.

Winemana Mini Artificial Fall Pumpkin Decor Set

$18

$14

You can’t decorate for All Hallows’ Eve without pumpkins; this set gives you mini artificial gourds a plenty (and then some). The 50-piece set comes with plastic and styrofoam pumpkins, gourds, acorns, and even leaves. Sprinkle them throughout your mantle masterpiece or display them all throughout your home until December.

Hpc Decor Modern Farmhouse Lantern Set

$32

$22

On any given day, these look like cute farmhouse-style lanterns , but display them next to your decked out entryway complete with faux cobwebs and a witch broom , and you’re in business. The lanterns have a minimalist design with a metal black frame and a flickering LED candle that’ll fool the wisest of guests.

Momkids Artificial Flower Bouquet

$19

$14

Florals for Halloween might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but this flower arrangement adds a pop of color in several interesting hues. The flower bouquet is available in orange, deep red, black, and purplish red, just to name a few. The more outlandish, the better for Halloween. The flowers are designed with silk petals and come in six bundles for this particular set. Display it in a dark vase or in something a little more on-the-nose, like this cute ghost option .



