Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Real Simple

    8 Elevated Fall Decor Pieces That Can Stay Up Past Halloween—All Under $25 at Amazon

    By Sanah Faroke,

    2 days ago

    The perfect dressed-up complement to traditional scary decorations and Thanksgiving tables.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1VX8_0vmuGiJG00

    Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

    If you’ve ever decorated for Halloween , you’ve probably taken down everything on November 1. Halloween decorations simply don’t last beyond the holiday, but we’ve found several great pieces at Amazon that are versatile enough to display all fall long for under $25.

    You won’t find jack-o’-lanterns, skeletons, or bats on this list; we’ve done you one better with Amazon finds that allude to the scary fun without being gaudy. Within Amazon’s Home Fall section , there are deals on leaf garlands, throw pillow covers, pumpkin figurines, and lanterns. There are even a few deals from big names and best-sellers like Yankee Candle, Hpc Decor, and Bourina. Not only are these picks easy to weave into your fall decor, but some will even be perfect for Thanksgiving, too.

    Elevated Halloween Decorations at Amazon

    Related: Joanna Gaines Shared What You Should Decorate Your Home With for Fall—From $7

    DearHouse Maple Leaf Garland

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNwk7_0vmuGiJG00

    Amazon

    $25

    $16

    Give your mantle a little fall flair with this maple leaf garland that looks super realistic and is on sale for $16. The “leaves” come in several sizes, shapes, and colors, including red, orange, and yellow. While it doesn’t scream Halloween, like this spiderweb fireplace scarf , you can certainly add touches like tiny spiders or gauze cloth to celebrate the holiday.

    Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Large Tumbler Candle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buDob_0vmuGiJG00

    Amazon

    ' title='Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Scented'>

    Amazon

    $31

    $17

    Yankee Candle might be part of your fall decor, but did you know you could implement it for Halloween, too? This MidSummer’s Night pick delivers cozy vibes with notes of musk, sage, and patchouli. However, the overcast forest design on the jar makes it fit right in with your decorations.

    Bhclight LED Fairy Light Plug In

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442YKv_0vmuGiJG00

    Amazon

    $23

    $13

    These LED fairy lights pair nicely with the garland above, your dining table runner, or maybe even the Halloween candy dish. The plug-in device emits a tinkly light that gives off a warm hue without being overbearing. And when you’re done with Halloween, feel free to string it around your Christmas tree.

    Bourina Textured Throw Blanket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzNrh_0vmuGiJG00

    Amazon

    $40

    $27

    Throw blankets are wonderful decor pieces that are functional yet very stylish. Case in point: this top-rated textured throw blanket . It’s designed with soft acrylic fabric, a diamond-weave stitch, and tassels at the hem. Plus, the blanket comes in tons of seasonal colors, including burgundy, brown, and yes, even black.

    DecorUhome Chenille Throw Pillow Covers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Euotd_0vmuGiJG00

    Amazon

    $24

    $13

    Another quick decor swap includes these throw pillow covers that are available in classic rust and eerie black. Just imagine mixing these in with these Hocus Pocus -themed pillow covers with maybe these wall bat decals “flying” in the background. These pretty pillow covers have an elevated chenille exterior and a fun border stitch that gives them a little something extra.

    Winemana Mini Artificial Fall Pumpkin Decor Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSi07_0vmuGiJG00

    Amazon

    $18

    $14

    You can’t decorate for All Hallows’ Eve without pumpkins; this set gives you mini artificial gourds a plenty (and then some). The 50-piece set comes with plastic and styrofoam pumpkins, gourds, acorns, and even leaves. Sprinkle them throughout your mantle masterpiece or display them all throughout your home until December.

    Hpc Decor Modern Farmhouse Lantern Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jkywo_0vmuGiJG00

    Amazon

    $32

    $22

    On any given day, these look like cute farmhouse-style lanterns , but display them next to your decked out entryway complete with faux cobwebs and a witch broom , and you’re in business. The lanterns have a minimalist design with a metal black frame and a flickering LED candle that’ll fool the wisest of guests.

    Momkids Artificial Flower Bouquet

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47i4K1_0vmuGiJG00

    Amazon

    $19

    $14

    Florals for Halloween might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but this flower arrangement adds a pop of color in several interesting hues. The flower bouquet is available in orange, deep red, black, and purplish red, just to name a few. The more outlandish, the better for Halloween. The flowers are designed with silk petals and come in six bundles for this particular set. Display it in a dark vase or in something a little more on-the-nose, like this cute ghost option .

    For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    12 Fall Dresses You Can Wear for the Office and To Weekend Apple-Picking—All Under $20
    Real Simple4 days ago
    15 Under-$25 Deals From Kohl’s Fall Home Decor Collection—Save Up to 40%
    Real Simple3 days ago
    I’m a Candle Snob, and I Finally Found the Best Fall Scent—and It Burns for 70+ Hours
    Real Simple5 days ago
    11 Bold Nail Colors That Make a Statement
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Shoppers Agree They’ve Found the 12 ‘Best Jeans on Amazon’—and They’re All Under $45
    Real Simple8 hours ago
    Our Guide to Planning the Easiest (and Most Fun) Halloween Yet
    Real Simple9 hours ago
    How to Keep White Socks White—Without Using Bleach
    Real Simple1 day ago
    9 Professional Nail Color Ideas That Channel 'Very Demure' Energy
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Sunflower Blonde Hair Is Trending Right Now—and It Looks Good on Everyone
    Real Simple4 days ago
    These Are the Biggest Bathroom Trends of the Year, According to Houzz
    Real Simple4 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    How to Store Tofu So It Stays Fresh for Months After You Open It
    Real Simple4 days ago
    This Spacious 2-Bedroom Tiny Home Will Make You Want to Downsize—and It Costs Less Than $18,000
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Eating Eggs Could Be the Secret to Better Memory, Study Says
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Fall Home Trends to Avoid and What to Buy Instead, According to an Interior Designer
    Real Simple2 days ago
    Caramel Apple Nachos Are the Viral Treat You’ll Be Making All Season
    Real Simple2 days ago
    We’re Obsessing Over these 8 Quilted Jackets, and They’re All Under $50 at Amazon
    Real Simple19 hours ago
    We Pieced Together 5 Comfy and Cute Fall Outfit Combinations From Amazon—All Under $100
    Real Simple1 day ago
    12 Air Fryer Side Dishes You Can Make With the Touch of a Button
    Real Simple3 days ago
    The Automatic Litter Box Self Cleans, Eliminates Odors, and Is on Sale Now
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    This ‘Super Relaxing’ Personal Sauna Can Fit in Any Room, and It’s Now Under $100
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Calico Hair Is This Season's 'Cool Girl' Hair Color
    Real Simple5 days ago
    These Comfortable Kitten Heels Are the Backbone of Any Capsule Wardrobe
    Real Simple1 day ago
    6 Ways to Make Pancakes Healthier—and Even More Delicious
    Real Simple10 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio27 minutes ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    How to Hang Curtains in 5 Easy Steps, According to Design Pros
    Real Simple2 days ago
    14 Surprisingly Dirty Things You Aren't Vacuuming—but Should
    Real Simple5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy