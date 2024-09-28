Open in App
    • Real Simple

    5 Fall Jacket Trends That'll Instantly Elevate Your Look, According to Stylists

    By Melanie Rud,

    2 days ago

    Who said outerwear has to be boring?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnlLz_0vmuGXY900

    Kate Green/Getty Images

    No matter whether you’ve had your Halloween decor up since August or have yet to have your first sip of a PSL, there’s no denying that fall is here. And with the change in seasons comes the obligatory wardrobe swap, trading tanks for cardigans and sandals for boots .

    Now’s also the time to incorporate a great fall jacket (or two) into your rotation. “Fall jacket trends usually reflect the wide horizon of the fashion landscape,” says Albert Varkki, fashion expert and co-founder of Von-Baer. They evolve each year, mirroring other fashion categories when it comes to things such as color palette and pattern, although certain styles (such as denim and leather) are timeless and remain trendy season after season, he adds. For fall 2024, it’s all about drama: bold fits, shapes, and colors, says Jon Salas, an on-air style contributor. Ahead, more on five of the most popular fall jacket trends and how to work them into your wardrobe.



    Meet the Experts



    Oversized Styles

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MT9rt_0vmuGXY900

    According to Salas, oversized anything is popular across all fashion categories, but for coats and jackets in particular. It’s not about just wearing something overly large and calling it a day. “We’re not talking puffy, oversized jackets—we’re talking oversized jackets that drape loosely and fittingly on the body,” he says. It’s also a trend that is surprisingly put-together. “There’s always a misconception that more fabric and loose fits make you look bigger, but an oversized drape effect actually creates an optical illusion that makes for a very fitted silhouette,” he says.

    Not totally comfortable wearing something extra large? Salas says you can also add a belt over the jacket to cinch the waist. This not only makes the look more elevated, but also may feel more familiar to those who are more accustomed to wearing more fitted jackets. Wear a long, drapey jacket with sneakers for a super cool and hip look, or pair with heels or boots for a high-end vibe.

    Blazers as Jackets

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFU5r_0vmuGXY900

    Yes, a blazer that you’d otherwise wear as part of a pantsuit can totally double as a coat, a trend that Salas says has been popping up on runways everywhere. It’s very versatile, as you can easily wear it with jeans or trousers, which is part of the reason it’s so popular, he says. Varkki agrees, noting that blazers are timeless and easily dressed up or down, not to mention perfect for layering.

    You can also opt for one that’s slightly oversized (incorporating two fall trends at once, imagine that). Just make sure it’s fitted nicely in the neck and drapes around your shoulders so that it doesn’t look like you’re wearing your dad’s old blazer from 20 years ago, Salas says.

    Chic Capes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J70hT_0vmuGXY900

    While capes aren’t necessarily the newest trend, they are extremely popular right now. “Capes are having a moment because they feed into the oversized obsession and are also very practical and easy to wear,” Salas says. “They’re not quite as heavy as a winter coat, but they do provide some barrier against crisp nights, and are also an easy way to elevate any outfit.”

    Even better: They’re available at a variety of price points and at most stores, he says. Plus, you can go for cropped, mid-length, or full-length.

    Red Anything

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fd9TI_0vmuGXY900

    “The primary colors have been making a comeback this fall, but red stands out by leaps and bounds and has been very popular for fall coats,” says Salas. “Whether the jacket be leather or knitted, the fire engine shade is popping up virtually everywhere this season.”

    It’s bold for sure, but you can also ease into it by opting for a slightly more subdued take, choosing a deeper burgundy or wine hue which skews more neutral.

    Utility jackets

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGm71_0vmuGXY900

    Whether inspired by workwear or military styles, this is a great example of a fall jacket trend that’s all about a practical and functional look, says Varkki. There’s the popular barn jacket, defined by a corduroy color and waxed fabric, or more army-inspired type cargo coats. Regardless, these are all about pockets, straps, and buckles, he says. And while they may seem like a no-brainer to pair with jeans and a T-shirt, Varkki says a utility jacket also works as an unexpected and edgy topper for a dress and boots.

    For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

    Comments / 1
    Guest
    1d ago
    To old to look that sloppy and good 😊
