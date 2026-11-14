The post ‘100 Days of Deception’ Season 1, Episode 11 Recap – No, You’re Crying! appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.

After blowing up half of the Government-General, it was admittedly difficult to see how Episode 11 of 100 Days of Deceptioncould raise the stakes even further. The secret turns out not to be going bigger and bolder, but instead becoming more intimate and tragic, allowing the extremely tense atmosphere in the aftermath of the Gugukdan‘s latest failed attempt to assassinate Sato Shinichi to function as a kind of emotional cauldron. There are several scenes in this hour that rank among the show’s finest, and not a single one of them contains any bombs, guns, or major deaths.

But the sincerity! A show about spies can sometimes lack that, for obvious reasons, but Ga-kyung’s double-agent status isn’t a whim. She’s working on behalf of an entire nation, an oppressed one at that, and she’s beginning to realise that more than ever. Perhaps more to the point, so is everyone else. Sato, still suspecting Ga-kyung and even Tae-ung, knows that despite keeping a lid on the true nature of the bombing, Japan’s imperium is at considerable risk. The independence cause is so strong that each new setback only emboldens the resistance. It’s never-ending.

A big part of this episode is this idea manifesting in various ways. But it’s also two intertwined romances that each reach significant turning points, positing the idea, even if it’s only implied, that the only force stronger than patriotism is love. Now that all the bombs have stopped going off, there’s time to really linger over these ideas, and the cast rise to the challenge admirably. We might as well start with Ga-kyung and Tae-ung.

Of course, we left these two on a precipice, with Tae-ung having just confronted Ga-kyung about being a spy. She lies, of course, claiming that she isn’t and merely tripped rather than deliberately saving him from the explosion, but he doesn’t believe her, and on some level she knows he doesn’t. But Tae-ung wants her to be a spy. If she were, he could save her from the abusive relationship he believes she’s still in with Philip, and potentially from the cruelty of his own “father” and the regime he upholds. The tragedy here is that the longer Ga-kyung cosplays as an ally, the more danger she’s really in.

But what is Ga-kyung to do? She knows that maintaining her cover is the most crucial thing, and she doesn’t know that Tae-ung can be trusted, even if she intuitively believes he can (we’ll return to this idea shortly). The biggest test comes when No-ma unknowingly tries to steal from her, and she’s forced to admit she has a job at the Government-General, but not that she’s working on behalf of Korean independence. She knows she’s incurring his profound disappointment by doing so, but for once, she’s putting someone other than herself first.

She also tells So-ran and Philip that she thinks she’s rumbled, during which Tae-ung shows up at the house again, this time ostensibly to have a celebratory drink with Philip as thanks for writing an article in the Western press pinning the blame for the bombing on Songjeon. This is probably the best sequence of 100 Days of Deception Episode 11. Tae-ung is letting everyone know that he knows, but he’s also looking for a justification not to do anything about it. Through Philip’s impassioned and simplistic defence of why fighting for independence is worthwhile, he gets it. The fact that, as he’s leaving, he asks Philip and Ga-kyung if they believe people can change gives us an indication of where his head’s at. I almost physically winced when Philip twisted the knife by making a cutting remark about him being Japan’s lapdog.

The Gugukdan have no choice but to debate what to do about Ga-kyung having potentially been compromised, and none of the answers are good. They could have her killed. They could have her sent to Shanghai. Nobody seems to be suggesting what So-ran ultimately does, which is to get her to America as agreed. In becoming so flippant with the lives of Joseon people, the Gugukdan risks becoming scarily like the very regime it’s trying to topple. Ga-kyung has already shown enough loyalty to have earned an escape route. But So-ran knows there’s only one way they can provide it.

The solution is for Philip to marry Ga-kyung, as he did So-ran. That way, she could get an American passport. So-ran is still operating on the assumption that there will be no escape from killing Sato, and that to fulfil her objective she herself must die. And Philip is still adamant about this not being the only way. Beyond their cover as a married couple, he loves her, and he isn’t willing to blithely allow her to sacrifice herself for the cause. For the first time, So-ran actually reciprocates his advances, and the two share a tender kiss. I’m not sure what this necessarily means for Ga-kyung’s passport, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.

In the meantime, Ga-kyung once again finds herself on the back foot when she decides to visit Kkot-nim, who has been very sick, and happens to arrive at the exact same time that Tae-ung is arriving for her reading lesson. For the first time, Tae-ung hears her real name. In a crushing scene, they both lie to another woman in the village about a letter she has received from her brother, who has been abused to death on a farm in Manchuria. Tae-ung recognises that the cruelty of the Japanese regime is such that he can’t even bring himself to repeat it. And Ga-kyung can see that his willingness to bend the truth to preserve someone’s feelings means that, his relationship to Sato notwithstanding, he can’t be an enemy.

As if to prove this, he also intervenes when some Joil Textile goons, on the orders of Myung-nam’s father, attempt to violently displace some of the villagers. Naturally, once they realise who he is, they all become pathetically subservient to Tae-ung, revealing his identity in front of No-ma. Naturally, he’s even more appalled that Ga-kyung would work so closely with the son of a man whose heel the country continues to be ground under, and he lashes out by comparing her to her mother.

But that’s another detail about Ga-kyung that Tae-ung didn’t know. It sits in the back of his mind as he walks her home. And it’s clearly still rattling around in there somewhere when he asks her if she can trust him, no matter what he says or does. He doesn’t require an answer now, but it’s clear he wants her to stick with him for the long term while he keeps up appearances. He also asks to call her by her real name from now on, and this, at least, she agrees to; she also calls him by his Joseon name, both with tears in their eyes at finally seeing each other’s true selves for the very first time. If it weren’t for the dinner table scene, this would have been the standout of the entire episode.

It seems as if that trust is going to be very necessary, since while nobody in Keam-ri ratted out So-ran, they did confirm that her daughter’s name was Keum Seo-hee, solidifying the connection in Sato’s mind between Ga-kyung, So-ran, and Philip. When he invites them to dine with him, it’s clear he has ulterior motives. I strongly suspect that at least one of these love stories is coming to an abrupt end.

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