The post ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Season 1, Episode 8 Recap – Let’s Get Topical appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.

Finally, S.W.A.T. Exiles has reached a point where everyone is – more or less – on the same page. And that’s good news, since things are getting pretty serious in Episode 8, “Edgemont”, as someone is still trying to kill Hondo while the team’s reeling from their recent experiences. To make matters worse, the show gets double topical with both a school shooting and an AI plot, treading treacherous waters thematically while delivering the most complex character development yet.

I’m talking a bit like this is some kind of exemplary episode, which is perhaps overstating things, but as we approach the end of Season 1, I do feel like things have stepped up a gear. It’s more than just a procedural, this, which is worth pointing out. And this is a good example of how it can pull off multiple things at once.

We might as well start with the overarching plot, which has taken a bit of a turn since the death of Miranda. Luckily, with the would-be sniper identified as Adam Max, Hondo at least knows who’s trying to kill him. Now it’s just a case of luring him out into the open, and Hondo has the best bait – himself. Thanks to the rather close-knit nature of this subplot, it also keeps things limited, with Malik and Pike herself providing backup. Personally, I feel like having Pike involved takes things up a notch, as well as giving her something more meaningful to do.

Anyway, the plan works. Adam pops up to take another crack at his target, misses again – he’s not very good at his job, is he? – and ends up getting caught and taken into custody. He remains there for most of the episode. It isn’t until close to the end that we return to him, but he’s barely on-screen at all before he’s foaming at the mouth and dropping dead of apparent poisoning. I think this is one of those cyanide teeth? Or maybe he was poisoned by an external source? Either way, he’s dead, but his final words – 70 David – are crucial. In LAPD S.W.A.T. terminology, this is the radio call sign for a sergeant commanding a ten-person squad within “D” platoon. In other words, the call is coming from inside the house.

In the meantime, the case of the week in S.W.A.T. Exiles Episode 8 involves Logan, a school shooter who has a bee in his bonnet about his former place of education, the titular Edgemont, and has essentially been radicalised by an AI chatbot (what is this, Cupertino?). You don’t need me to tell you that this is highly sensitive territory, but I think it’s fairly well handled. It certainly isn’t salacious, and the Logan character feels suitably un-exaggerated. He’s a guy who struggled in school and is hyper-fixated on one of his former teachers, who is now the principal.

The chatbot thing doesn’t seem tokenistically included either, since the observations about how those things behave to maximise your engagement and dependency ring very true for anyone who has used one. The case doesn’t build to a soft happy ending, either. Instead, it results in Logan having to be taken down, which is suitably rattling for Sam, who had been made Scout after Cassidy abandoned the position, still wracked with unconvincing guilt from her previous experiences. Even that, though, feels more earnest here, and Zyra Gorecki delivers a very strong performance.

Sam, as someone who believes in the right to bear arms and has made a social media career on the back of working with gun companies, is particularly shaken by the outcome, which seems to evolve her viewpoint in a few ways. That, too, helps to evolve her relationship with Jude, who is still trying to make amends for having cosplayed as a neo-Nazi for a while. These two are beginning to find one another again, which is nice, and I’m glad the reconciliation hasn’t been rushed.

Of everyone, it’s arguably Ethan who’s faring the worst. Following his recent knock on the head, he’s technically fit for duty, but something isn’t quite right, and the concussion is bringing back some painful memories and traumas that he’s struggling to deal with. A late shot of him weeping outside the secret room in his apartment is quite a powerful one, an uncharacteristic outpouring of emotion from someone who isn’t ordinarily inclined to show any, and I’m looking forward to finally finding out what really makes him tick.

The post ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Season 1, Episode 8 Recap – Let’s Get Topical appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.