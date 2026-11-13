The post ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2, Episode 3 Recap – The System Isn’t Working appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.

It’s always worth remembering that Dexter Morgan isn’t your average serial killer. This has always been the point of the character and his Code, a way to make it less icky for audiences to root for him. Even in Dexter: Resurrection, this idea is persistent. Despite Season 2 flirting with the idea of a midlife crisis that might pull him away from the values that have always guided his knife hand until this point, he’s still fundamentally less bad than the bad guys. He only kills people who deserve it. He is, in many ways, a necessary evil, which is something that in Episode 3, “Live Free and Die”, Harrison is beginning to realise.

The unifying figure is the Five Boroughs Killer. The previous episode ended with his latest victim plummeting from a rooftop right next to Dexter’s surprisingly romantic dinner date with Charley, and so this one begins with the two killers locking eyes and Dexter giving chase. The fact that he can’t hit the stairs like he used to is a reminder that Dex has lost his edge, but the whole point is that he doesn’t catch FBK. He needs to remain on the loose so that we can get a fun cat-and-mouse dynamic as both begin looking into the other. But he also needs to remain on the loose to frustrate the NYPD, including Harrison.

By chance, Harrison is the first on the scene. He sees his father there, and later, uses Dexter’s description to draw up a sketch. He can’t use it, though, for obvious reasons, which means that any potential advantage the NYPD might have is lost. FBK remains several steps ahead, and red tape keeps choking the investigation. Harrison begins to feel firsthand what Dexter has felt, and Harry before him, when it comes to catching killers. Sometimes, the best way isn’t the official way. There’s a very real possibility that Dexter can get to FBK before the police can, and deal with him in a more permanent way than they’d be able to, much like he does with the Sleepy-Eyed Stranger.

As predicted, old Sleepy doesn’t last long. But taking him out isn’t as simple as luring him to Dexter’s new murder townhouse. He brings his next potential victim with him, and isn’t especially susceptible to Dexter’s attempts at bonding. This seems to be becoming a recurring theme of the season, just like how Dex had unexpected trouble with Rapunzel, and couldn’t make the stairs at the beginning of this hour. Admittedly, the difficulties with Sleepy are more circumstantial than an age thing, but you get the idea. Killing ain’t easy. Saving potential victims is even harder.

Enter, then, Quinn. He’s still knocking around, and problematically for Dexter, he has managed to trace Prater’s secret fund to Charley and her most recent purchases. You can take the man out of Miami Metro, it seems, but you can’t take Miami Metro out of the man. Dexter’s okay redirecting Quinn’s attention, but that can’t last forever. Luckily, Quinn’s involvement becomes a useful way for Dexter to get Sleepy’s victim rescued while he concentrates on the man himself. Again, though, this isn’t exactly a sustainable approach. Sooner or later, the wires are going to get crossed.

Also, side note, but I’m highly sceptical about Dexter’s new boat as the ideal method of body disposal. Surely someone can see him throwing bags over the side from the shore? He’s really not that far out. Then again, though, I do wonder if Dexter potentially getting caught again might be the least interesting angle for Season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection to take. In Episode 3, especially, I was much more invested in Harrison’s warping ideology and Wallace’s obsessive pursuit of the New York Ripper than I was whether Quinn would cotton on to Dexter. I even care more about whether Dexter and Charley will end up together than whether he’ll be caught.

I guess we’ll just have to see how things go, although I suppose we could be building to a point where he finally gets rumbled but Harrison, increasingly disillusioned by systemic inaction, is ready to take his place. That I could get behind. Let’s wait and see.

The post ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2, Episode 3 Recap – The System Isn’t Working appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.