The post ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4, Episode 5 Recap – Someone PLEASE Kill Tyson Off appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.

I’m not typically one to campaign for a TV show character to be unceremoniously killed off, but Tulsa Kinghas reached a very specific point in Season 4 where the benefits of keeping Tyson around are far outweighed by the advantages of getting rid of him. He’s the only recurring figure who hasn’t meaningfully evolved; he was a liability to begin with, he’s still a liability now, and the fact that professional criminals are willing to tolerate him is beginning to strain credulity to a genuinely damaging extent. In Episode 5, “Dinosaurs”, he’s such an idiot that I didn’t even enjoy the scene in which his idiocy inevitably manifested. He’s dragging the whole show down.

I think this is more annoying because everything else is starting to move at a faster clip, and there are genuinely compelling mysteries that remain unsolved. One of them — perhaps the biggest — is who took a shot at Dwight and Bigfoot. Dwight’s fasting in the hope of clearing his brain fog so he can think the matter through better, but on paper, there are only two viable suspects. One is English Dan, or at least the remains of his crew, looking for revenge after Tyson whacked him with Goodie’s antique Luger (and left it behind at the scene!). The other is Quiet Ray, which is the preferred theory for Dwight and Bill both.

We meet a new character in “Dinosaurs” who eliminates English Dan from the investigation. Detective Wozniak, of the Tulsa PD, was on Dan’s payroll, and with the business opportunity having disappeared, he’s willing to fulfil the same function for Dwight. For a few grand, he’ll retrieve the Luger from an evidence locker so it can’t be tied back to him, and he’ll also look into the attempted hit. Despite being crooked, he’s as good as his word. He returns the gun, and confirms that whoever took a shot at Dwight, it wasn’t anyone connected to English Dan, most of whom are glad he’s dead.

That leaves Quiet Ray. Musso mentions that, as per the wiretaps, he hasn’t mentioned Dwight at all since the shooting, presumably to try and distance himself from it so he doesn’t become a suspect. So, Dwight takes Goodie and Vince to meet with him in New York. Ray hasn’t become any more reasonable, and he still wants money that Dwight doesn’t yet have, but he doesn’t seem to be behind the hit either. As he says, Dwight’s no good to him dead. Problematically, though, as they’re leaving the church, someone once again takes a shot at them both. Ray assumes this is Dwight’s second attempt at having him killed. But he later learns it was attempted payback for cutting that guy’s head off in the premiere. So, for now, Dwight and Ray are on the same page, more or less, but Ray still intends to send his maniac henchman, Turco, to Tulsa to stoke the fires that Dwight ostensibly has irons in. This will be good for drama, but I sincerely hope it doesn’t mean that Vince remains in New York, since his redemption arc this season has been my favourite thing.

Anyway, about those irons. It turns out that Goodie and Vince dug up a fossilised dinosaur skull, which turns out to be authentic and worth a million dollars, which is a good start. Also of note in the ranch-related subplots of Tulsa King Season 4, Episode 5 is that a romance is burgeoning between Mitch and Spencer. This still has some room to evolve, but it’s a promising development, even though, given Mitch’s dating history, it kind of puts Spencer in the firing line.

Tyson is also still rapping, while Grace builds out his social media profiles with the intention of getting him signed by a record label. This is where we start entering the annoying territory. See, the biggest potential money spinner is Lenny and Bodhi’s wine con. The bottles are about to be sold at auction, and the buzz around them is amping up the value. While Dwight is in New York, Joanne leads the rest of the crew to ignite a bidding war to artificially inflate the price, which Tyson sees as a good opportunity for his social media presence. After all, what rapper worth their salt doesn’t buy expensive wine?

The problem is Tyson buying the wine defeats the whole purpose. The point is to push the price up and allow someone else to take over. But Tyson, because he’s an idiot, keeps going and ends up purchasing the wine for $2.2 million. Dwight’s worse off now than he was before! And if there are no serious repercussions for this, I’m really going to struggle to take the show seriously as it progresses. What is the point of keeping this guy around? He’s just a source of cheaply manufactured drama that is proving to be a net negative for all involved. Maybe next week, he’ll experience some kind of comeuppance.

The post ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4, Episode 5 Recap – Someone PLEASE Kill Tyson Off appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.