The post ‘Nocturne’ Season 1, Episode 3 Recap – Signs, Symbols, and Hi, Felicia appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.

You’ll recall that last time out in Nocturne, we were worried about what happened to Sally Gifford and her family. Sally was Jurek Walter’s day nurse at Riverside until she abruptly disappeared, and when Jonah went to check out her place, he found it abandoned, as if the whole clan had packed up and departed in the middle of breakfast. Well, Episode 3, “Eyes on the Inside”, confirms that they did. Three weeks prior, Sally looked out of the kitchen window and saw something so terrifying that she immediately withdrew a shotgun from a lockbox and bundled the whole family, including two children and an ailing husband, out of the house. The last thing we see is the daughter screaming.

On this cheery note, we return to the present day, where Jonah and Quinn are puzzling over the symbols that were carved into the trees outside the property. They’re both clueless. Michael, still recuperating in the hospital but not getting any better, at least not if his art is anything to go by, doesn’t help either. The symbols bring to mind horrifying memories of his captor, whom he has dubbed the Sandman, clinking his glass fingers together and leaving him and his sister in the dark. A suspect with glass fingers? That should narrow things down.

Jonah returns to the Gifford house and, on the exact parallax of the symbol etched in the trees, finds a buried lockbox containing a family photo of the Giffords, albeit with Sally ripped off. This gets taken to Chief Ellison, with an explanation that a version of the symbol was found at each of the burial sites of Jurek Walter’s victims. He can’t help but agree with Jonah’s theory that Jurek had an accomplice all along, which is a pretty significant turning point.

The symbol problem pales in comparison to Saga’s issues. After having her crucifix necklace — the one with the transmitter hidden inside it — taken away during intake, Jonah’s confident she’ll get it back, but he underestimates Riverside’s capacity for colouring outside the lines. She does get a necklace back after taking her meds — which she skilfully palms without being detected — but it’s not her necklace, which in normal circumstances would be a bit of an inconvenience, but in hers is potentially a matter of life and death.

Several of her fellow patients wear religious paraphernalia, but none seem to have accidentally received her necklace. And, frankly, none of them seem like they’d be willing to cooperate even if they had. An undercover fact-finding mission is one thing, but trying to carry out reconnaissance while constantly being harassed by people who hear voices in their heads is somewhat suboptimal. She does note, however, that the nurses with access to the Restricted Housing Unit, which she needs to get to, all wear ID badges.

Luckily, one of the new patients arrives wearing Saga’s necklace, so she tries to negotiate a swap, which seems to go well at first. But as intimated above, you can’t really strike bargains with people in secure mental health facilities, and the swapsies routine ends up in a physical fight that destroys the transmitter. Saga is only able to relay her observations about the ID cards and yelp “Sunshine” — the code word for “all clear”, if you remember — before she’s dragged away, but Jonah and Nate don’t hear it. You’d be forgiven for thinking she isn’t very good at this whole undercover malarkey. Shortly after, she’s interviewed by a doctor whose phone she cleverly steals so she can send the “Sunshine” message by text, but she gets rumbled because she forgot to put the thing on silent and only ends up getting away with a purloined pen.

Nocturne Episode 3 is pretty consistent in its depiction of people not being great at their jobs, for various reasons. Another one is Karl, who keeps falling for all of Jurek’s ruses. The latest one is scraping the skin from his back by rubbing it against the cell wall, gaslighting Karl into thinking the injuries come from the guards assaulting him at night. Jurek requests Vaseline, which Karl dutifully provides, and then lovingly applies while Jurek whispers sweet nothings about him being an angel into his ear. Later, Jurek scrapes the Vaseline from his back with a slipper and adds it to a jelly pot he stashed in his little toilet hideaway. Karl, man. What an idiot.

Less stupid, it turns out, is Nate, who is tasked by Jonah with hacking into Riverside’s private servers, where they keep their CCTV footage. It’s a close call, but he manages to get himself a live feed, which is sure to come in handy, questionable legality notwithstanding. Quinn isn’t thrilled about it, and no evidence gleaned through these means would be admissible in court, but it’s important nonetheless, since Saga can communicate with them by painting pictures of the sun and daubing the initials of staff members who have access to the RHU.

Saga knows she’s being watched because of Jonah. When Sally’s Dodge Caravan is sighted, he sets out in pursuit, but he isn’t able to find it before it has careened down a banking, its four occupants — presumably Sally and her spooked family — having departed the scene. Ellison reluctantly agrees to hold a press conference so that Jonah can enlist the public’s help in the search for Sally, and he slips a message for Saga into the speech. But the public address doesn’t seem to help. On the contrary, it actually attracts the attention of the kidnapper, who claims to have buried Sally and her family where none of them will be found. The final scenes seem to confirm this, with a masked man crouch-walking through some dank tunnels, where a young woman, looking significantly worse for wear, is being held captive.

This isn’t Sally, though? I’m pretty sure this is Felicia Frost, which is good news in a sense, since she’s alive, but it doesn’t bode well for Sally, who remains missing. Was the call the killer just trying to throw the police off the scent because of Jonah’s public address, or standard-issue serial killer gloating? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

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