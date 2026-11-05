The post One Big Decision Will Define ‘Black Doves’ Season 3, Hopefully For the Better appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.

Netflix’s terrifically entertaining British spy thriller Black Doveswrapped up its second season with what was rather unmistakably a setup for Season 3, as well it might, given its popularity. Season 2 was excellent, much more ambitious than even the already-great first season, and I’d say where it leaves the characters and plot points is ripe for a continuation that could quite easily surpass both. And it’s one choice in particular, Helen’s decision to tell Wallace the truth about who she really is, that will likely form the basis for wherever the story goes next.

Helen Can’t Be A Spy Wife Anymore

Throughout Season 2, Helen was stuck between a rock and a hard place, trying to gather intelligence for the Black Doves while also avoiding a probing MI5 investigation that was threatening to expose her past. In the finale, she was forced to tell Wallace the truth about who she really is, and we’re to assume she told him the whole truth, or at least much more of it than she ever expected she would.

Wallace covering for Helen with MI5 implies that he’s willing to go along with her deceptions for the sake of her marriage, which may mean that he’s willing to work directly with the Black Doves in the future, even as the Prime Minister. Either way, Helen’s most fundamental dynamic has completely shifted, and how she navigates her marriage now that her husband knows she’s an elite secret super-spy will surely be fascinating to witness. It’s a great place for Season 3 to start.

The Black Doves Must Rebuild

After all the carnage at their headquarters, the Black Doves have suffered tremendous losses. However, their leadership remains intact in the form of Reed and Mr. Conteh, and with the latter, especially, I feel there’s still much more to explore. Those dynamics at the head of the table will also be compelling as the organization attempts to rebuild, continuing a progression from a capitalist organisation to an ideological one.

Within all this, Helen will surely be important, both as a capable agent and as someone with unfettered access to the corridors of British political power. However, Wallace knowing about her could potentially jeopardise everything depending on how their relationship goes, allowing for all kinds of potential conflicts to emerge.

Kestrel Lives

Notably, Patrick, the primary figurehead of the sinister Kestrel organisation, managed to escape in the finale. That means Kestrel is still at large, and represents a SPECTRE-like rivalrous organisation to the Black Doves.

The Black Doves can’t rebuild properly with their enemies free and clear, so tracking down Patrick and the remaining Kestrel operatives will presumably be the first order of business. It’ll be a fun way to bring Patrick back into the fold as well as potentially introduce some even more menacing adversaries.

We Need to See Williams and Eleanor As A Couple

Throughout much of Season 2, Williams was struggling with her feelings for Eleanor, who had found a girlfriend. Their relationship came to a head in a shootout when Williams, high on pills, confessed her love for her assassin partner. Nothing came of it at the time, but the sentiment was later returned in another tense moment, and they shared their first kiss.

Williams and Eleanor are clear highlights in both seasons of the show, and bringing them back as a proper couple is an easy slam-dunk as far as entertainment value is concerned.

Sam Can Be Brought Back into the Fold

Sam ended Black Doves Season 2 by leaving England and returning to the little Italian village where he had been convalescing in a previous episode. The idyllic locale represents some measure of peace in his mind; however, I’m not sure peace is strictly what he’s meant for. While it’s easy to wish a happy ending for him, sadly, the show works better if he doesn’t get one.

And besides, Helen and Sam’s relationship is integral to the show, and he’s also the best line to Williams and Eleanor. I firmly believe that the show doesn’t work without him, so Season 3 would have to find a way to bring him back into the fold to really kick things into gear. However, given all of the above, I wouldn’t imagine that it’d be difficult to do. All it would take is sending Kestrel after him, or even the Black Doves — especially since Reed was able to track him down in the first place — to get him going again. If Helen’s life is in danger in any way, he’s sure to get back involved.

The post One Big Decision Will Define ‘Black Doves’ Season 3, Hopefully For the Better appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.