The post ‘VisionQuest’ Season 1, Episode 7 Recap – Serious Daddy Issues appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.

For the first time since VisionQuest began, Disney elected to abandon its double-drop release cadence to give the final two episodes appropriate room to breathe. It’s a decision that seems to benefit Episode 7, “Immolation”, a deep dive into the very nature of the artificial intelligences that have cropped up in the MCU thus far. It’s the kind of hour that you probably want to sit with for a while after, since it’s digging into fairly chewy territory, and it wouldn’t do to charge straight into the finale on the back of this. It’s an atypical penultimate outing, in that sense, even if the ultimate answer, in true Marvel fashion, turns out to be daddy issues.

The franchise has made a meal out of pretending that its various AI constructs don’t have human emotions or relationships, but this has always been flagrantly untrue. Vision’s entire character arc has been love; for Wanda, obviously, and for their sons, and the caveat that this is technically a different version of the character doesn’t hold a tremendous amount of water. Then you have stuff like Ultron seeing Vision as his son, and Jocasta being motivated by a very human-esque desire for revenge. The line between machine and person has always been deliberately blurry.

That line is blurred further still in the opening of “Immolation”, which nips back to 1939 to introduce us to the creator of J.I.M., who you might remember from Episode 4 as the very first synthetic, the one who set himself on fire trying to outrun the strength of his own emotions. His “father”, so to speak, was Dr. Phineas Horton, also played by Paul Bettany, who wanted to create him as a replacement for his dead son – he had a daughter, too, but that’s of apparently lesser concern – unburdened by troublesome emotions and feelings. Given J.I.M.’s ultimate fate, it’s obvious that this experiment didn’t quite shake out, but what we’re really introducing here is the idea that the very essence of MCU AIs is – and has always been – rooted in issues between fathers and sons.

On a broad level, the shape of this episode mimics the previous one. Ultron and Jocasta are still trying to unlock her stored nanobots for their world-ending scheme, while Vision and the others are trying to figure out how to remove the nanobot from Lisa without killing her. When that turns out to be impossible, they have to figure out how to reprogram it, so both groups, on either side of the moral aisle, are faced with a respective quandary that they require assistance with. Enter, the Client.

The Client – still unidentifiable for now – offers to help both parties, but not without strings. For Vision, compliance means surrender; in other words, putting others before himself, which is a distinctly human-like thing for a robot to do. For Jocasta, she has to face her very real human memories as Josephine Carrington, which is, again, rather an anti-robot stance. Unlike the previous episode, though, the quality and focus have shifted slightly, so the Ultron/Jocasta stuff feels weaker, whereas the Vision stuff is much more integral and compelling.

Within all this, Ultron feels like a bit of an outlier. There’s an indication that the Client hasn’t quite accounted for his presence, and a later suggestion that Ultron is working as a double agent to figure out the true identity of the Client, which is why he hasn’t alerted Jocasta to the fact that Friday is lurking inside her mind. That could quite easily be true, but you know what Ultron’s like, so I’m hesitant to make any big claims either way.

If nothing else, VisionQuest Episode 7 really leans into the ongoing gimmick of depicting something as mundane as a robot’s source code in really interesting ways, which we see when Vision, supercharged with a little help from Paladin, descends into his own inner workings, depicted as the big house from the opening flashback. He even runs into his original self, and – there’s the theme again – they have a bit of a spat about how this Vision is resentful of the OG version for being better at loving people, and the OG version thinks this Vision is a coward for not trying.

The most intriguing aspect here is choice. Vision has repeatedly leaned against the idea that he is a separate entity from the original and thus isn’t possessed of his memories, connections, and emotions, but as it turns out all that stuff was preserved and is accessible to the current Vision – he’s just pretending it isn’t. Fundamentally, he’s afraid of confronting his difficult emotions, just like Jocasta is. That’s a pretty interesting angle for a show about robots to take, and I think you have to give VisionQuest credit for it, although I’m sure the anti-woke brigade will be absolutely up in arms about this development.

Eventually, Vision meets J.I.M. himself, who looks like him when he isn’t on fire, which stands to reason since he was modelled on Dr. Horton, and all subsequent models from J.A.R.V.I.S. up were modelled on J.I.M. This reveal aside, the main takeaway here, sadly explained by both Dr. Horton and J.I.M. himself, is that J.I.M. was explicitly created to be an emotionless replacement for Horton’s dead son so that Horton didn’t have to grieve. But J.I.M., in his very nature, wanted to feel in the same manner as his father did. The push and pull between wanting to feel and not being “allowed” to caused the overheating and the burn-up, which ultimately killed them both. It’s a lesson, you see. If you don’t allow yourself to feel your feelings, you might spontaneously combust.

This is relevant to Vision because he’s refusing to acknowledge his relationship with Thomas – who’s going to tell him that he actually has two sons? – and to inherit the painful memories of the previous version of himself. Vision has to accept that being Vision requires facing considerable loss. Bettany is really great here, but you also have to admire the effectiveness of this conceptually. Comic book stories are inherently dumb, and there will undoubtedly be a whole slew of people picking at the finer logical details, but in case you missed it, logic is very much not the point of this story. It’s the opposite. It’s about feeling.

In accepting who he is, warts and all, Vision is able to reconcile the two distinct sides of his identity and become one, healed whole, which allows him to save Thomas from red-eyed Lisa, and then surrender himself to Paladin as agreed. He’s going to meet the Client, whose identity is finally revealed here in “Immolation”. Surprising nobody, it’s James Spader – another version of Ultron, or at the very least the man upon whom Ultron, like Vision with Dr. Horton and Jocasta with Josephine Carrington, was based. I’ve been telling you he was still a bad guy!

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The post ‘VisionQuest’ Season 1, Episode 7 Recap – Serious Daddy Issues appeared first on Ready Steady Cut.