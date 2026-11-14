Reading’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading a team, helping customers one-on-one, or working behind the scenes.

Here are several local roles worth a look:

Employer: Community Aid Inc

Community Aid Inc Location: Reading, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum starting wage $17.00+/hour (DOE)

Lead daily store operations, open/close as a keyholder, and coach a team across both retail and production. Good fit if you have some retail or warehouse experience and want to grow your leadership skills while earning a strong hourly rate.

Employer: Erie Insurance Agency (independent agency)

Erie Insurance Agency (independent agency) Location: Reading, PA 19605

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $40,000 – $55,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off, on-the-job training, professional development assistance

Help clients by phone, email, and in person with their insurance policies, questions, and claims. Great if you like detailed customer work, want to build a long-term career in insurance, and are open to getting your Property & Casualty and Life & Health licenses with agency support.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Reading, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $16.25/hour

Perks: Weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health and retirement benefits for eligible roles

Pick and pack online orders using a handheld scanner, move items from the sales floor to staging, and keep the omni area clean and organized. Ideal if you like staying active on your feet and want steady part-time hours with big-box retail benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.