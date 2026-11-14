undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Reading, PA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Reading’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading a team, helping customers one-on-one, or working behind the scenes.
Here are several local roles worth a look:
Flex Supervisor
- Employer: Community Aid Inc
- Location: Reading, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Minimum starting wage $17.00+/hour (DOE)
Lead daily store operations, open/close as a keyholder, and coach a team across both retail and production. Good fit if you have some retail or warehouse experience and want to grow your leadership skills while earning a strong hourly rate.
Licensed Insurance Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Erie Insurance Agency (independent agency)
- Location: Reading, PA 19605
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $40,000 – $55,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off, on-the-job training, professional development assistance
Help clients by phone, email, and in person with their insurance policies, questions, and claims. Great if you like detailed customer work, want to build a long-term career in insurance, and are open to getting your Property & Casualty and Life & Health licenses with agency support.
Order Fulfillment Associate – Part Time
- Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Location: Reading, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting from $16.25/hour
- Perks: Weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health and retirement benefits for eligible roles
Pick and pack online orders using a handheld scanner, move items from the sales floor to staging, and keep the omni area clean and organized. Ideal if you like staying active on your feet and want steady part-time hours with big-box retail benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.