Reading’s trucking scene is busy right now, especially for CDL‑A drivers who want to be home every night. Here are a couple of solid local options with steady hours and good benefits.

Employer: S&H Express Inc (100% employee‑owned)

S&H Express Inc (100% employee‑owned) Location: Reading, PA (must live within 25 miles or relocate)

(must live within 25 miles or relocate) Type: Full-time, local, home daily & weekends

Pay: $28/hour , ~ 50–60 hours/week , weekly direct deposit

, ~ , weekly direct deposit Bonuses: $1,500 sign-on, up to $500/month safety bonus, $3,000 referral bonus

Local no-touch dry van work within a 250‑mile radius, Monday–Friday with early morning starts (1–3 am). Newer trucks (fleet under 5 years), strong benefits (health, vision, dental, ESOP, 401k match), paid orientation, and no slip seating.

Employer: Russell Plywood – a Division of Würth Baer Supply Company

Location: 401 Old Wyomissing Rd, Reading, PA 19611

Type: Full-time, direct hire, home daily

Pay: $27/hour , time-and-a-half after 40 hours, biweekly pay

, time-and-a-half after 40 hours, biweekly pay Bonus: $2,000 performance bonus (paid at 90 and 180 days)

Day-shift Monday–Friday (about 5:00 am–3:00 pm or until route is done), driving a 48–53' curtain-side flatbed with a 10-speed manual. Steady year‑round work with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, paid vacation, sick time, holidays, and chances to grow within the Würth Baer network.

If one of these fits your experience, apply soon and make sure your CDL, medical card, and resume are all up to date.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.