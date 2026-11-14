Manufacturing is staying strong around Reading, PA, with steady openings for people who like hands-on work and keeping production moving.

Here are several solid roles hiring now:

Employer: Trident Consulting (for a global client)

Trident Consulting (for a global client) Location: Sinking Spring, PA (near Reading)

(near Reading) Type: Contract – 12 months

Pay: $22/hour (W2)

Shift: 1st shift, 7:30am–4:00pm

Support daily warehouse operations: receiving, storing, picking, packing, shipping, and inventory counts. Good fit if you have 2+ years warehouse experience, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want steady daytime hours with a clear hourly rate.

Employer: Reading Truck

Reading Truck Location: Reading, PA

Type: Likely Full-time (not stated, but described as ongoing role)

Likely (not stated, but described as ongoing role) Pay: Not listed

Keep high-end equipment running: lasers, press brakes, CNC machines, coil lines, PLCs, and robotics. Great for someone with 2–3 years industrial maintenance, strong electrical and automation skills, and who likes troubleshooting and working with advanced machinery.

Employer: FM Browns Sons Inc

Location: Sinking Spring, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: Not listed

Run and monitor automated packaging lines for bird seed and small animal food at a 6th-generation, family-owned company. Good for someone mechanically inclined, able to lift up to 60 lbs, and interested in learning machines with benefits, 401k match, and weekly pay.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.