Reading’s restaurant scene is busy, and Outback Steakhouse in Reading, PA is hiring for several front- and back-of-house roles right now.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse Location: Reading, PA

Reading, PA Pay: Varies by location, plus tips

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not clearly stated)

If you like fast-paced shifts and talking with guests, this server role puts you at the center of the action. You’ll handle orders, payments, and guest questions while earning base pay plus tips.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse Location: Reading, PA

Reading, PA Pay: Varies by location, plus tips

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not clearly stated)

Perfect if you enjoy greeting people and keeping things organized. You’ll welcome guests, manage the wait list, and set the pace for the dining room.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse Location: Reading, PA

Reading, PA Pay: Varies by location

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not clearly stated)

Good fit if you like working behind the scenes and enjoy kitchen work. You’ll prep and cook food to spec, follow food safety rules, and help keep the kitchen clean and stocked.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, read the full details, and apply soon while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.