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🚧 BARTA bus detours for Nov 17 tree lighting event
11 days ago
🚧 Bus detours for Christmas Tree Lighting – Nov 17
Because of the Christmas Tree Lighting and Blessing of the Menorah on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, several BARTA bus routes will detour in downtown Reading.
The event starts around 5:00 PM and is expected to last about one hour. During this time, the 400 and 500 blocks of Penn Street, plus 5th & Court and 5th & Cherry Streets, will be closed.
Routes affected:
- Route 1 Temple via 5th Street
- Route 12 Lincoln Park via Reading Hospital
- Route 14 Wernersville via Sinking Spring
- Route 15 Berkshire Mall
- Route 16 Broadcasting Square
- Route 17 Glenside/Airport/Berks Heim
- Route 18 Schuylkill Avenue
- Route 20 Route 61/Hamburg
Detours during the event:
- Inbound: Right on 4th St → left on Franklin St → continue to the BTC.
- Outbound: West on Cherry St → right on 6th St → left on Washington St → left on 2nd St → right on Penn St → regular route.
Plan a little extra time for your trip that evening.
More Info: Christmas Tree Lighting Detours - Tuesday, Novembe...
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