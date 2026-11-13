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Free ESL classes now enrolling for January
7 days ago
RACC's Literacy Programs is offering FREE ESL (English as a Second Language) classes starting in January and is now accepting new students. To register, complete the online form here: Registration form. For help with signing up, call 610-372-4721 ext. 5322.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Reading
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