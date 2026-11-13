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Reading
🏭 Reading, PA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Reading’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and steady shifts on offer. If you like hands-on work and clear schedules, these roles are worth a look.
General Help – All Shifts
- Employer: International Paper
- Location: Reading, PA (Reading Box Plant, 100 N Grace Street)
- Salary: $23.55/hour
- Type: Full-time, hourly – 1st (8am–4pm), 2nd (4pm–12am), 3rd (12am–8am)
- Why it’s worth a click: Entry-level production work helping run machine centers, with a focus on safety and quality. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, life, 401(k)/pension where applicable, PTO, tuition help) and room to train and move up.
1st Shift – Powder Coat Painter
- Employer: Dor-Mae Industries Inc.
- Location: Reading, PA (4001 Reading Crest Ave)
- Salary: From $19.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Why it’s worth a click: Great if you already have powder coat or painting experience and like steady, hands-on work. You’ll spend most of the day coating parts, doing color changes, loading/unloading, and running a forklift, with health insurance included.
Rework Specialist – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Reading Truck
- Location: Reading, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Why it’s worth a click: Night-shift role repairing and refinishing truck bodies using liquid paint and powder coat. Offers big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, 10 paid holidays, and paid training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has other openings listed too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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