Reading’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and steady shifts on offer. If you like hands-on work and clear schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: International Paper

International Paper Location: Reading, PA (Reading Box Plant, 100 N Grace Street)

Reading, PA (Reading Box Plant, 100 N Grace Street) Salary: $23.55/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly – 1st (8am–4pm), 2nd (4pm–12am), 3rd (12am–8am)

– 1st (8am–4pm), 2nd (4pm–12am), 3rd (12am–8am) Why it’s worth a click: Entry-level production work helping run machine centers, with a focus on safety and quality. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, life, 401(k)/pension where applicable, PTO, tuition help) and room to train and move up.

Employer: Dor-Mae Industries Inc.

Location: Reading, PA (4001 Reading Crest Ave)

Reading, PA (4001 Reading Crest Ave) Salary: From $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Why it’s worth a click: Great if you already have powder coat or painting experience and like steady, hands-on work. You’ll spend most of the day coating parts, doing color changes, loading/unloading, and running a forklift, with health insurance included.

Employer: Reading Truck

Location: Reading, PA

Reading, PA Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Why it’s worth a click: Night-shift role repairing and refinishing truck bodies using liquid paint and powder coat. Offers big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, 10 paid holidays, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has other openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.