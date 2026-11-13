Reading’s transportation scene is busy right now, with options from local home-daily routes to high-earning OTR and even aviation. Here are several solid picks hiring in Reading, PA.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Reading, PA (on-site, hangar environment)

(on-site, hangar environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on some of the most advanced civilian aircraft in the world—repairing, inspecting, and troubleshooting systems every day. A&P license and high school diploma required, with benefits starting on day one and chances to grow in a large, well-known MRO.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Reading, PA (runs across U.S. & Canada)

Based in (runs across U.S. & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team), $5,000/week minimum average when working

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is trucking tied to live entertainment. All miles are paid (loaded and empty), plus detention pay, fuel price guarantee, and company-supported health insurance; passport required.

Employer: Hold The Wheel Transportation Inc

Location: Reading, PA (must live within 50 miles of Harrisburg, Allentown, or Jonestown, PA)

(must live within 50 miles of Harrisburg, Allentown, or Jonestown, PA) Type: Full-time, Local Dedicated Intermodal

Salary: $1,400–$1,600 per week ($72,800–$83,200 per year) + sign-on bonus

Home every single night with steady dedicated intermodal freight and full benefits from day one. No experience is needed—they’ll train new CDL-A drivers, and you can choose day or night shifts.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Reading, PA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Salary: About $15–$28 per hour (hourly + tips + mileage)

Flexible hours, quick hiring, and cash in hand every shift make this great if you want fast income or a side gig. Use your own car, earn tips plus mileage, and get access to benefits like 401(k), health, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—transportation roles in Reading tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.