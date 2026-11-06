🏭 Reading, PA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Reading’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like fixing, building, and running equipment. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Reading, PA.

Employer: Brenntag

Brenntag Location: Reading, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on chemical production equipment, do inspections, testing, and preventive maintenance, and help load hazardous waste for shipment. Good fit if you’re handy with tools (welding, electrical, piping) and like keeping machines running safely and on schedule.

Employer: S&S Activewear

Location: 2 Ontelaunee Drive, Reading, PA 19605

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Schedule: Tue–Sat (Sat 8am–4:30pm; Tue–Fri 11am–7:30pm)

(Sat 8am–4:30pm; Tue–Fri 11am–7:30pm) Pay: $23.18/hour (based on experience)

Help keep warehouse robots and automated equipment running with preventive maintenance, repairs, and inspections. Great for someone with basic mechanical/electrical skills who wants steady hours, hands-on work, and room to grow in automation.

Employer: Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical America)

(Mitsubishi Chemical America) Location: Reading, PA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Rotating and night shifts

Rotating and night shifts Pay: $24.23/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Benefits: Competitive benefits starting Day 1

Run compression molding equipment, follow production schedules, and handle blending, pressing, and finishing work while keeping quality and safety high. Ideal if you’re comfortable with physical work, tools, and basic measurements and want steady pay plus benefits from day one.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.