💻 Reading, PA IT Jobs with Multiple Senior Roles & $70+/hr

Reading’s tech scene is busy right now, with several senior IT roles open for folks who like big systems and real responsibility. If you’ve got solid experience, these could be strong next steps.

Employer: NextPath Workforce Solutions (for a client)

NextPath Workforce Solutions (for a client) Location: Reading, PA (onsite)

Type: Full-time contract

Pay: $70–$75/hour (DOE)

Own CI/CD, cloud infrastructure, and container platforms for a major digital environment. This is a hands-on lead role working with AWS, OpenShift, Kafka, PostgreSQL, Snowflake, Apigee, F5, and more—ideal if you like being the go-to DevOps expert and driving automation.

Employer: Smart Tech Skills LLC

Smart Tech Skills LLC Location: Remote (Reading, PA listed)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Design and run cloud data pipelines on AWS and turn large datasets into dashboards and analytics for leaders. Great fit if you’re strong with Python/SQL, AWS (S3, Glue, Redshift, EMR), Airflow, Spark, Kafka, and enjoy building both the data plumbing and the reporting layer.

Employer: EnerSys

Location: Reading, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the Enterprise Applications COE for a global company, owning L1/L2 support, governance, and change management for ERP and other critical business apps. Good for someone who knows ITIL, audits/SOX, and enterprise app support and wants to manage standards, vendors, and eventually a growing team.

Employer: Stratix Systems

Location: Wyomissing (Reading area), PA – in person

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 – $105,000/year

Senior role at a long-standing managed service provider, working across firewalls, networking/VLANs, VMware/Hyper‑V, Azure, M365, SAN/NAS, BCDR and more. Comes with solid benefits and is great if you like varied client work, mentoring junior staff, and designing infrastructure solutions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good IT roles in Reading don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.