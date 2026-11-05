🤝 Reading, PA Community Jobs With Multiple Openings

Reading’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with several roles helping neighbors live safer, healthier lives. If you like people‑focused work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc.

Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc. Location: Reading, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Hands-on role supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in homes and the community. No experience needed, paid training, solid benefits, and DailyPay make this a good fit if you want meaningful work and a stable schedule.

Employer: Peace and Harmony House

Location: Reading, PA (outpatient clinic, in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $23.00/hour

Provide assessments, individual and group counseling, and recovery support in an outpatient substance use treatment program. Great if you have the required degree/experience, want steady weekday hours, and like structured, evidence‑based clinical work.

Employer: ProBerco

Location: Reading, PA / Berks County sites

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead staff and programs that help adults with disabilities build skills and stay active in the community. Offers paid holidays, health, prescription, company-paid dental and vision, life insurance, 401k, PTO and sick time, plus a leadership track if you have experience and enjoy supervising others.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good community roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.