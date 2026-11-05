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🤝 Reading, PA Community Jobs With Multiple Openings
Reading’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with several roles helping neighbors live safer, healthier lives. If you like people‑focused work, these are worth a look.
Community Support Specialist
- Employer: Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc.
- Location: Reading, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour
Hands-on role supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in homes and the community. No experience needed, paid training, solid benefits, and DailyPay make this a good fit if you want meaningful work and a stable schedule.
FT Drug and Alcohol Counselor (Bilingual Preferred)
- Employer: Peace and Harmony House
- Location: Reading, PA (outpatient clinic, in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $23.00/hour
Provide assessments, individual and group counseling, and recovery support in an outpatient substance use treatment program. Great if you have the required degree/experience, want steady weekday hours, and like structured, evidence‑based clinical work.
Community Participation Supports Supervisor II
- Employer: ProBerco
- Location: Reading, PA / Berks County sites
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead staff and programs that help adults with disabilities build skills and stay active in the community. Offers paid holidays, health, prescription, company-paid dental and vision, life insurance, 401k, PTO and sick time, plus a leadership track if you have experience and enjoy supervising others.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good community roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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