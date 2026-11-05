🏥 Reading, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month

Healthcare hiring is steady in Reading, PA right now, with options from hospital bedside care to leadership and home health. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Reading Hospital (Tower Health)

Reading Hospital (Tower Health) Location: Reading, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 115-bed, Level 1 Trauma Center ED at one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals (2025). Great fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, BLS, and want hands-on patient care (vitals, phlebotomy, POCT) under RN supervision in a busy, high-learning environment.

Employer: Tower Health / Reading Hospital

Tower Health / Reading Hospital Location: Reading, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive package (exact amount not listed)

Leadership role for a Hospitalist MD/DO (IM) with 3+ years inpatient and 1+ year leadership experience. You’ll work 15 ten-hour shifts/month, no procedures, closed ICU, EPIC EMR, plus CME funds, relocation help, retirement match, and malpractice with tail.

Employer: Helping Hands Family – Autism Services

Location: Reading, PA (Wyomissing/Berkshire Heights clinic)

Type: Full-time, in-clinic/hybrid

Salary: Base range listed as $8,000 – $95,000/year (plus bonuses)

Clinic-based BCBA role with hybrid schedule, sign-on bonus, and bonus potential up to $20,000/year. Manage a small caseload (up to 10 clients), supervise RBTs, and get strong support, CEU stipend, and a clear clinical career ladder in a Great Place to Work–certified organization.

Employer: AccentCare

Location: Reading, PA & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time weekend (Fri–Sun or Sat–Mon)

Salary: $87,000 – $100,000/year (per-visit pay, annual estimate)

Home health RN role with weekend-only schedule and full-time benefits. Ideal if you have 1+ year RN experience, CPR, and a reliable car, and want strong PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and a workplace recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Reading tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.