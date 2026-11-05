🛒 Reading, PA Holiday Retail: Multiple Seasonal Roles at Berkshire Mall

Reading’s getting busy for the holidays, and Berkshire Mall is gearing up. If you want extra cash and a fun, people-focused job, these seasonal roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Reading, PA (Berkshire Mall)

Type: Part-time, ~40 hrs/week (seasonal)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Santa photo set and manage the team that creates those classic holiday pictures. You’ll handle scheduling, hiring, daily operations, cash handling, and guest service in a fast-paced, festive setting.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Reading, PA (Berkshire Mall)

Type: Part-time, 20+ hrs/week (seasonal)

Salary: Not listed

Support the Local Manager with staffing, training, and daily photo operations. Good fit if you like leading a team but still want to be hands-on with guests, sales, and problem-solving.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Reading, PA (Berkshire Mall)

Type: Part-time, 20+ hrs/week (seasonal)

Salary: Not listed

Welcome families, help kids feel comfortable with Santa, and run the photo and checkout process. No photography experience needed—just a friendly attitude, comfort with cash handling, and willingness to work peak holiday hours.

If you’re looking for short-term work with lots of customer interaction, these holiday roles could be a solid way to boost your income and build experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.