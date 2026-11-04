🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Reading, PA

Reading’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from phone sales to fashion to state jobs. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Arch Telecom (T-Mobile Preferred Retailer)

Arch Telecom (T-Mobile Preferred Retailer) Location: Reading, PA

Type: Internship (full-time or part-time hours)

Internship (full-time or part-time hours) Pay: Listed as “Avg. All in $30” + $1,000 sign-on bonus (details in posting)

This role is all about high-energy customer service, learning wireless tech, and growing into a Mobile Expert role. You’ll earn hourly pay plus uncapped commission, get automatic raises at milestones, and enjoy perks like a discounted T-Mobile plan and health benefits for full-time.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Location: Reading, PA

Type: Full-time (entry-level management)

Full-time (entry-level management) Pay: “Great compensation and benefits package” (see posting for details)

Perfect if you have at least 6 months retail department manager experience and want to move up. You’ll help run the store, train staff, and grow with a company that’s opening 60 new stores a year, which means real promotion potential.

Employer: AkzoNobel

Location: Reading, PA

Type: Likely full-time office-based customer service (see posting)

Likely full-time office-based customer service (see posting) Pay: Not listed

This is a more professional, B2B customer service role with a global paints and coatings company. You’ll handle orders in SAP/ERP, solve issues with operations and logistics, and support sales—great fit if you have 4–5 years customer service/sales support and strong Excel/SAP skills.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Location: Based at Store #0624, Shillington (Reading area) , travels to other stores

Based at , travels to other stores Type: Full-time, state employment

Pay: Fixed starting salary at the minimum listed in posting (not negotiable)

Lead shifts, coach clerks, run the registers, and help customers in a busy state liquor store. This comes with state benefits (health, retirement, paid leave) and requires at least 6 months retail sales experience or prior PLCB clerk experience, plus PA residency and a background check.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.