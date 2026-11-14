📅 Free Fall-iday Fair with crafts, raffles & live music

The Church of the Good Shepherd at 95 Woburn Street, Reading is hosting its Fall-iday Fair on Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Admission is free and the church is handicapped accessible.

Browse baked goods, jewelry, handmade crafts, and more while enjoying live music and free door prizes. There will also be raffle items from local sponsors like The Chocolate Truffle, Harrow’s Chicken Pies, Burbank Ice Arena, Stop & Shop, Market Basket, Calareso’s Farm Stand, and Simms Jewelry.

Grab a snack at the coffee café and check out specialty vendors such as Bay State Candles, Bomback Paper Crafts, Cozy Creations, DD’s Whimsical What Nots, Harvest & Holiday Décor, Kerry Ann Crafts, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Medford Soap Co, Seeds to Weeds Farm, Tastefully Simple, and more.

A portion of proceeds supports Bread of Life in Malden, a feeding ministry for those in need.

Learn more about the church at www.goodshepherdreading.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/cgsreading.