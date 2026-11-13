Healthcare hiring around Reading, MA is steady right now, with options for nurses, medical assistants, and animal lovers. Here are a few solid roles you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Peabody Companies

Peabody Companies Location: Reading, MA (affordable senior housing community)

Reading, MA (affordable senior housing community) Type: Part-time (8 hours/week)

Pay: $40/hour

Non-clinical RN/LPN role focused on wellness education and connecting older adult residents with community resources. Great fit if you have 2–3 years community nursing/homecare experience and want a flexible, low-hour schedule.

Employer: Tufts Medical Center

Tufts Medical Center Location: 30 New Crossing Rd, Reading, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hours, Mon–Fri days)

Pay Range: $24.00 – $28.80/hour (based on FTE)

Busy outpatient rheumatology clinic role handling patient flow, vitals, rooming, specimen collection, EMR work, and occasional immunizations. Ideal if you’re a nationally certified MA with 2+ years’ experience and want steady weekday hours.

Employer: Reading Animal Clinic

Location: Reading, MA

Reading, MA Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Work in a modern 10,000 sq ft animal hospital with a 7-doctor team doing surgery, dental, imaging, and more. Great for someone with 2+ years pet experience, strong multitasking skills, and who wants good benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, CE allowance).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.