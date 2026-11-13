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This Is the Most Popular Thanksgiving Dessert in Each State—Did Your Favorite Nab the Top Spot?
By Ally Childress,11 days ago
In my family, Thanksgiving rules. For the past 30-plus years, my brother, sister, mom and I pick a place we can all get to from our far-flung locations, and we meet up to cook a traditional Thanksgiving spread. Well, I cook, and the rest of the clan lounges around drinking coffee and watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.