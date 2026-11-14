Rayville’s industrial projects are busy right now, and skilled ironworkers are in demand. If you’re comfortable with heights, tools, and long days outside, these could be solid next steps.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company

TIC – The Industrial Company Location: Rayville, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Intermediate ironworker role doing layout, installation, and steel erection per blueprints and codes. You’ll read plans, fabricate and place steel, work at height, and use cutting/welding tools on a busy industrial site.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company

TIC – The Industrial Company Location: Rayville, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a structural ironworker crew, plan daily work, track quantities and productivity, and keep everyone on schedule and on spec. This is a hands-on leadership role with a big focus on safety, crew training, and quality.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.