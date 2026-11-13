Rayville has a few solid driving spots open right now, from local delivery to fuel runs. Good options if you like staying busy, working with your hands, and being out on the road.

Employer: The Aaron's Company, Inc.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. Location: Rayville, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Store-based delivery role where you drive, install, move, and pick up furniture and electronics, plus show customers how to use their items. Comes with on-demand pay, paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and Sundays off, if eligible by status.

Employer: Aaron's

Location: Rayville, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the part-time role—local deliveries, installs, and customer support—but as a full-time spot. Includes access to career advancement, paid time off, benefits, and on-demand pay, with a schedule that can run between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Employer: AGRILAND FS

Location: Rayville, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping deliver fuel to customers and handle equipment and facility maintenance. Great if you’re a self-starter with good mechanical skills—company is willing to help you get needed CDL endorsements and you’ll be working outdoors in all kinds of weather.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.