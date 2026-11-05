Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Rayville

👔 Rayville, LA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFEdn_1Go5pfm800

Rayville is seeing solid growth in construction and industrial projects, which means more leadership roles are popping up. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.

Construction Manager, Data Center Project Development

  • Employer: Meta
  • Location: Rayville, LA
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: $150,000–$209,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Lead large, mission-critical data center builds from start to finish, covering civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical work. This role owns schedules, budgets, contractor performance, and quality control, using tools like Primavera P6/Procore/Power BI to keep massive projects on track.

Scheduler

  • Employer: Five-S Group
  • Location: Rayville, LA (offices in Baton Rouge)
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Plan and track heavy civil construction projects using CPM scheduling and tools like Primavera P6. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like working with project data, and want a key support role that keeps jobs on time and on budget.

Superintendent – Rayville, LA

  • Employer: MEI Industrial Solutions
  • Location: Rayville, LA
  • Type: Full-time, night shift (6pm–6am, M–F)
  • Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role over rigging, crating, and installation crews in industrial settings. You’ll handle customer meetings, site surveys, scheduling, safety, and day-to-day job site management in a very physical, field-based position.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments