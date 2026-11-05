👔 Rayville, LA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Rayville is seeing solid growth in construction and industrial projects, which means more leadership roles are popping up. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Rayville, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$209,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Lead large, mission-critical data center builds from start to finish, covering civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical work. This role owns schedules, budgets, contractor performance, and quality control, using tools like Primavera P6/Procore/Power BI to keep massive projects on track.

Employer: Five-S Group

Location: Rayville, LA (offices in Baton Rouge)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and track heavy civil construction projects using CPM scheduling and tools like Primavera P6. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like working with project data, and want a key support role that keeps jobs on time and on budget.

Employer: MEI Industrial Solutions

Location: Rayville, LA

Type: Full-time, night shift (6pm–6am, M–F)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role over rigging, crating, and installation crews in industrial settings. You’ll handle customer meetings, site surveys, scheduling, safety, and day-to-day job site management in a very physical, field-based position.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.