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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Raytown
Raytown has some wonderful dogs hoping to find a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are ready to meet you.
Lola
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Midwest Animal ResQ
- Phone: (816) 919-1364
Lola is a petite sweetheart with a soft cream and chocolate coat. As a small mixed-breed Chihuahua, she’s a great size for someone in an apartment or a quieter home who still wants a loyal companion by their side. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through Midwest Animal ResQ.
👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thor *CL
- Breed: Mini Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Chestnut with White
- Approx. Weight: About 45 lbs
- Shelter/Rescue: The Animal Rescue Alliance (TARA)
- Note: Courtesy listing (CL) – adoption application is on TARA’s official website
Thor is a 2-year-old mini Aussie mix described as a 45 lb cuddle bug with a heart of gold. He was sadly dumped at Sugar Valley Lake, but he hasn’t let that stop him from being a loving, family-ready dog. Thor is energetic, smart, and eager to be someone’s loyal best friend. TARA notes you can fill out an adoption application online through their website.
👉 Meet Thor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mazda
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Listed By: For Adoption By Private Owner (Raytown, MO)
Mazda is a much-loved dog whose owner is moving and sadly cannot take him along. He’s described as amazing with kids, very energetic, and fun — a great match for an active family who wants a playful companion. With a fee-waived adoption, the priority is finding him a safe, caring home.
👉 Meet Mazda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Raytown, MO, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick call or online application could be the start of their new life.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.