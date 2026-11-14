Raytown’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, autos, and senior living. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Humana

Humana Location: Raytown, MO / Kansas City Metro (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31,800 – $123,800 per year (base + commission)

Field sales role helping seniors understand Medicare Advantage and related plans. You’ll do face-to-face community events, in-home visits, and grassroots marketing, using an iPad and digital tools. Strong fit if you’re licensed (or ready to get licensed), tech-comfortable, and like being out in the community.

Employer: Kwik Auto Finance

Location: Raytown, MO

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $100,000 per year

Lead the sales team at a long-time buy-here-pay-here auto dealership. You’ll manage sales staff, review credit applications, structure financing, and keep the CRM and inventory organized. Good for someone with auto sales + finance experience who’s confident closing deals and explaining loan terms.

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, paid time off

Employer: Trustwell Living

Location: Raytown, MO (assisted living community)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary + commission + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Sales and marketing role focused on filling an assisted living community. You’ll run events and campaigns, give tours, guide families through decisions, and build referral relationships with healthcare providers and local organizations. Great if you have commission-based sales experience and enjoy helping seniors and their families.

Benefits: Competitive benefits, generous 401(k) match, professional development opportunities

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can really show what you bring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.