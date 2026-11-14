Raynham has a nice mix of retail and front desk roles right now, from big-box stores to a local dog activity center. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Performance Plus K9 Activity Center

Performance Plus K9 Activity Center Location: Raynham, MA

Type: Part-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: From $16.50/hour

Perks: Employee discount

Friendly front desk role at a local dog activity center. You’ll greet clients, answer phones, book appointments, handle payments, and do light dog handling and data entry—great if you enjoy pets and a fast-paced day.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Raynham, MA

Type: Part-time (under 30 hours/week)

(under 30 hours/week) Starting Pay: $20.50/hour with scheduled raises up to $22.50/hour by Year 5

Work as a cashier or stocker (or both), keeping the store running smoothly and customers happy. This is a solid hourly rate for the area, with clear wage increases and steady, hands-on work.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Raynham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.50 – $19.25/hour

Full-time role focused on helping Pro customers (contractors and trades) with projects, quotes, and orders. Good fit if you like sales, problem-solving, and building repeat customer relationships, with access to big-company benefits.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Raynham, MA

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $15.00 – $20.00/hour (plus potential premiums)

Lead the store team on your shift, help customers at the counter, and keep daily operations on track. Nice option if you’re interested in auto parts and want room to grow into more leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby towns.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.