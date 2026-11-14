Raymondville has some solid retail and customer service roles right now, especially if you like cars and helping people. O’Reilly Auto Parts is hiring for several spots with room to grow.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Raymondville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the counter and on the phone find the right auto parts, handle the cash drawer, and keep shelves stocked. Bilingual (English/Spanish) is a big plus, and there’s paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Parts Specialist (Indeed)

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Raymondville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with sales, customer service, and daily store operations, and run the store when they’re off. Good fit if you already have retail/auto parts experience and want leadership duties plus benefits, 401(k), and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.