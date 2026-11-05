🏥 Rawlins, WY Healthcare: Multiple Evergreen Roles Open Now

Rawlins healthcare is hiring, and Evergreen’s Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness is leading the way. If you’re in nursing or therapy and want steady work with growth options, these are worth a look.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group (Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness)

Evergreen Healthcare Group (Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness) Location: Rawlins, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide OT evaluations, treatment plans, and discharge planning while supervising OTAs and aides. This role fits a licensed OT who wants a stable setting, strong clinical standards, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, DailyPay, life insurance, EAP, and training & development.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group (Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness)

Evergreen Healthcare Group (Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness) Location: 542 16th Street, Rawlins, WY 82301

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help residents with daily care, vitals, meals, and mobility in a long-term care setting. Great if you have a Wyoming CNA license, like team-based work, and want benefits such as medical, dental, vision, UKG Wallet (early pay), life insurance, EAP, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group (Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness)

Evergreen Healthcare Group (Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness) Location: 542 16th Street, Rawlins, WY 82301

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and supervise resident care, follow state and federal rules, and work closely with the care team. Ideal for an RN with an active Wyoming or Compact license who wants solid benefits, tuition help, and a facility recognized with a 2026 AHCA Bronze Quality Award.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.