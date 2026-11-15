President Donald Trump’s unusual silence over the nationwide air travel meltdown drew mounting criticism Saturday as thousands of stranded passengers faced another day of disruptions while the president continued posting about golf courses and other subjects.

Trump has not publicly addressed Friday’s nationwide ground stop, which brought air traffic across the United States to a halt following a massive communications breakdown.

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CNN’s Kaitlan Collins called the president’s silence “uncharacteristic” in a video, noting that Trump had found time to post about California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Hollywood and renovations to a Washington golf course.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also questioned the president’s priorities Saturday

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“Trump has posted on social media a bunch of times since the FAA/nationwide airline crisis yesterday afternoon,” he wrote on X. “Not once about the FAA/nationwide airline crisis. Reminiscent of his midterms ‘closing argument’ about the reflecting pool.”

The White House told CNN that Trump has been receiving constant updates on the crisis.

Trump continued posting about unrelated subjects over the weekend, including a message claiming the stock market lost $3 trillion following the midterm elections that swept Democrats back into power on Capitol Hill.

Former Biden White House official Jesse Lee tore into the Trump administration.

“Trump’s Cabinet is in utter meltdown — and Trump himself is focused on golf courses…” Lee wrote.

Podcaster Jeff Storobinsky called Trump’s silence “very strange,” adding that it was “still bizarre especially when the president is posting about golf courses.”

Foreign policy reporter Lauren Rosen also weighed in, calling Trump’s absence “odd,” while Amy Siskind, an activist and author, delivered her own take.

“Recall, this is a man who never is afraid to grab a microphone or call into a show in progress,” she posted. “Simply strange and out of character.

”There has never been a camera Donald Trump couldn't find," MeidasTouch added on X. "Then a national emergency hits and suddenly he's nowhere. Where is the President?"