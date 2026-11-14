U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to the media at the U.S. Capitol after a vote in the U.S. Senate on funding for DHS, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 5, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) faced a wave of mockery Saturday after revealing what could drive him out of the Democratic Party, with some critics enthusiastically encouraging him to leave.

The Pennsylvania Democrat made the remarks during an appearance on Fox News, where he was asked whether the party moving further left could prompt his departure.

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“Yeah, absolutely,” Fetterman replied. “It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen.”

Fetterman was referring to Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who is challenging Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the party’s top leadership post.

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Fetterman accused Van Hollen of being hostile toward Israel, questioning why Democrats were not instead directing their anger at Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas.

The remarks quickly sparked a backlash on social media, where Democrats and progressive commentators appeared eager to show Fetterman the door.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democratic National Committee vice chair, responded on X with a waving-hand emoji before adding, “We don’t care.”

Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett was equally dismissive.

“He’s going to do this every time something isn’t going his way. But he hasn’t realized no one gives a s—t anymore,” Hackett posted on X.

Progressive activist Jordan Uhl blasted Fetterman’s criticism as an example of “how little he actually cares about the people of Pennsylvania.”

"You left the Democratic party a long time ago," author and activist Don Winslow wrote. "I'm embarrassed for you, your family and your wife."

Podcaster Will Menaker suggested Fetterman’s warning had backfired.

“The best endorsement for Van Hollen I’ve ever seen,” he posted.

Political commentator Joanne Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, offered her own cutting response to Fetterman’s suggestion that he might abandon the Democratic Party.

“How would we ever tell?”

Meanwhile, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) extended an invitation from across the aisle.

“John, please join us!” Lee wrote.