Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Anthony Scaramucci thinks Democrats’ new power in Washington has made President Donald Trump less dangerous. He also told them not to get comfortable, and issued an ominous warning.

“Trump is definitely less dangerous now,” Scaramucci, who briefly served as Trump’s White House communications director in 2017, said in an interview on “The Cathy Newman Show” that he shared on X Saturday.

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“The whole mood in Washington has changed. There are more checks on him,” he said. “Democrats control the power of the purse and they can slow him and his team down through bicameral investigations, and they have the majorities to do it.”

Then came the warning.

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“But DON’T underestimate him,” Scaramucci said.

The former Trump insider, who has become one of the president’s most vocal critics and now co-hosts “The Rest Is Politics: US” podcast, said one thing drives Trump above all else.

“He wants money more than anything else. He has made more money being president than at any point in his entire career, and he wants to keep it,” Scaramucci said.

Trump, he predicted, will treat the new Democratic majorities as an obstacle to work around.

“He’ll be focused on what he needs to do with the Democrats, to ensure that the money grab he just completed for himself and his family stays in his pocket,” Scaramucci said. “That’s what drives every move from here.”

Scaramucci lasted just 11 days in the White House in 2017 before Trump fired him. He has since become a frequent Trump critic and backed Democratic candidates.