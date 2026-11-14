Donald Trump supporters (Photo via Reuters)

Fox Business senior correspondent Charles Gasparino spent Saturday morning brawling with Trump supporters on X over the scandal surrounding Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and he didn’t hold back.

The fight started when Gasparino broke with David Sacks, a tech investor and Trump ally who co-chairs the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sacks has been accusing The New York Times of “trafficking in unsubstantiated allegations” in its reporting on Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese national who runs one of the company’s vendors.

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“I can’t believe I’m siding w the @nytimes on this one but the problem w David’s analysis is that it suggests China Inc doesn’t ultimately answer to the CCP,” Gasparino wrote. “Whether Alice Huang is an official spy or not doesn’t really matter. What @JensenHuang did with her was too reckless.”

Gasparino, who is also a New York Post columnist and the author of “Go Woke Go Broke,” then went after the “MAGA conspiracy theorists” defending the now-departed CEO.

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“There’s no way his resignation is part of a master plan by China to cripple the US in tech by leaking his BS and forcing him to resign. If you’re China you want him to STAY,” he wrote. “Sorry he needed to go because it ain’t worth the national security risk to have a company this important run like the CEO’s private playpen.”

When one user demanded to know who had leaked a classified memo to the Times, Gasparino fired back.

“Another MAGA idiocy: The cultists appear to care more about a leak than the substance of the leak showing a very weird relationship between the CEO of our most important company and a Chinese national running a wonky foreign vender,” he wrote. “This guy probably thinks the Pentagon Papers should have remained hidden.”

Another user accused him of “siding with the NYT’s anonymous spy claims while AG Blanche and intel officials say nothing’s established.” Gasparino didn’t budge.

“Local idiot thinks it ok for the ceo of a company handling the most sensitive of public policy and biz matters to be humping a vender who is also a Chinese national running a wonky company,” he wrote. “This is why we get targeted by the CCP; Americans are this dumb.”

The pushback kept coming. One user told Gasparino his “big head is so far up Murdochs a-- it’s laughable.” Another, who said he watched Gasparino “quite regularly” on Fox Business, said he would “have a different perspective” after seeing “that level of arrogance.”

“I can’t unsee this lack of critical reasoning good thing he hides it behind a dope fake name,” Gasparino responded.

When a critic accused him of “crucifying the CEO of NVDA in the Press, with MALICE,” Gasparino issued a challenge.

“Come and get me dummy!” he wrote.

He made clear he has no plans to stop.

“It gives me license to do what I have been doing and I’m not going to stop,” Gasparino wrote. “So deal with it or drink heavily sad ha!”