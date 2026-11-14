Jim Jordan / Gage Skidmore

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is learning the hard way that there’s always a tweet.

As travelers dealt with the fallout from Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, critics resurfaced a post the Ohio Republican wrote during a similar meltdown under former President Joe Biden.

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“Don’t remember seeing this many flight delays during the Trump Administration,” Jordan posted on Jan. 11, 2023. That morning, an outage of the FAA’s NOTAM system halted departures across the country. It was the first nationwide ground stop since the Sept. 11 attacks.

The post has been viewed 7.8 million times. On Friday it got a whole new audience, because this time it is the Trump administration.

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Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a Trump critic who voted to impeach him, was among the first to bring it up.

“I don’t blame anyone for this yet, but worth pointing out this,” Kinzinger wrote Saturday morning. “Any comment @Jim_Jordan?”

The timing couldn’t be worse for Jordan. As the newly elected minority leader of the House, he now leads the chamber that will have to decide how to pay for fixing the aging air traffic control systems that failed.

Jordan’s replies and quote posts filled up fast.

“This didn’t age well,” one user wrote.

“There’s always a tweet with these hypocrites. What an absolute clown show,” wrote another.

“Protip; we are IN the Trump administration,” a third added.

“Duh....this IS the Trump administration,” another user wrote.

Others kept it short. “Hey Jim….,” one wrote. “How about now?” asked another.

One user pointed out that Jordan’s original tweet went up the same day as the 2023 NOTAM outage that grounded flights nationwide.

Not everyone piled on. One defender said the blame belonged elsewhere.

“You boys, the Democrats, Adam, they didn’t fix it when they were in office,” he wrote. “That’s why it f------ stinks.”