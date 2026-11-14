Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks at a press conference after an Air Canada Express jet collided with a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York on March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy clashed with an NBC News reporter Friday night after being challenged over why the Trump administration has failed to fully modernize the nation’s aging air traffic control system, despite Republicans controlling Congress.

The tense exchange unfolded during a White House briefing following a massive communications breakdown that grounded flights nationwide.

Also Read: Startup eyed over flight chaos funnels cash to Transportation chief's son-in-law

During the briefing, Duffy blamed decades-old equipment for the disruption, arguing that Congress needed to provide billions more to overhaul the system.

"How many times does this have to happen before Congress gives the money to fix it?" he demanded.

Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

But an NBC reporter pressed Duffy on why the issue hadn’t received greater priority nearly two years into President Donald Trump’s administration, despite Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress.

“So why hasn’t the FAA made it a bigger priority for the president? Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress and still do,” the reporter asked.

Duffy fired back, taking a swipe at the network’s coverage after questioning which outlet the reporter was with.

“So maybe you haven’t covered the hundred-plus press conferences that I’ve done on this issue that have been led by the president,” Duffy said. “But I know Fox has. Peter's carried the story," he added, referring to Fox News' Peter Doocey.

The transportation secretary insisted that Congress was responsible for providing the necessary funding, pointing to $12.5 billion already approved under Trump’s sweeping domestic policy legislation.

“Well, because the Congress has to give it to us, right?” Duffy said, arguing that additional funding would require bipartisan support.

He then turned the question back on NBC.

“I think the question should be from NBC to every member: Do you support actually modernizing, making the state-of-the-art air traffic control system?”