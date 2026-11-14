Stranded passengers wait at Cancun International Airport after aircraft at Mexican airports with US-bound flights were asked to stay on the ground until US aviation authorities authorize flights to resume, in Cancun, Mexico, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante

The ground stop for all nationwide flights was lifted on Friday night as Trump administration officials spoke to the public for the first time since the telecommunications outage.

Airplane departures were slated to begin again after thousands of flights were delayed and canceled at airports across the United States.

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An estimated 1.5 million people were affected by the four-hour travel stop, CNN reported.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said during a press conference that there was “no indication” the incident was tied to a threat or cyberattack. He added that it was not connected to the Microsoft outage on Thursday.

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