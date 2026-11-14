U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the White House from National Harbor following his address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting, on the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 22, 2025. REUTERS/Craig Hudson

The Trump administration sparked a wave of ridicule Friday after the Department of Labor shared a cheerful social media post featuring President Donald Trump giving a thumbs-up as a nationwide aviation emergency left travelers stranded.

“Heading into the weekend like,” the department wrote, followed by a thumbs-up emoji. The caption was accompanied by an image of Trump with his thumb up and the words “That Friday feeling.”

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The post came as the Federal Aviation Administration grappled with a massive communications outage that prompted an extraordinary nationwide ground stop.

Critics immediately questioned the timing.

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“Awesome thing to post as all flights are grounded,” progressive activist and podcaster Jordan Uhl wrote on X, followed by a thumbs-up emoji.

“Read the room,” progressive media outlet MeidasTouch responded.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration official and co-host of ABC’s “The View,” offered some advice.

“A reminder, Govt staffers, pause your scheduled posts during a crisis!” she wrote.

“Excellent timing right here,” YouTuber J. Aubrey added sarcastically.

“This is literally what the Department of Labor posted as the President of the United States was AWOL during a national emergency,” attorney and best-selling author Seth Abramson wrote.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) also weighed in, pointing to frustrated travelers stranded at airports.

“Unless you are stuck at an airport, frustrated, dealing with the nationwide ground stop with absolutely zero information from this administration,” she told her X followers.