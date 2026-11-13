Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), tapped by President Donald Trump to replace U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, speaks to members of the media as he departs the U.S. Capitol after a vote in the U.S. Senate on funding for DHS, in Washington, D.C. on March 5, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin sparked an angry backlash Friday after interrupting a reporter to correct the use of the term “artificial intelligence” during a nationwide aviation emergency that grounded flights across the country.

Asked whether an AI-related problem could be responsible for the Federal Aviation Administration’s sweeping ground stop, Mullin responded with an unusual correction.

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“We call it SI around here, remember? SI,” Mullin said, referring to President Donald Trump’s executive order replacing the term “artificial intelligence” with “super intelligence” across federal agencies.

The exchange came as officials scrambled to determine what caused a massive communications outage affecting air traffic control centers nationwide.

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But critics wasted no time tearing into Mullin over the remark.

“There is a national emergency. Nobody has time for this b------t,” progressive media outlet MeidasTouch wrote on X.

“Is he being serious right now? A nationwide ground stop and he’s doing this b------t,” Democratic influencer Harry Sisson asked his X followers.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, offered a particularly cutting response.

“I wish there was one person with just regular intelligence in this goddamn administration,” Kenyatta wrote.

“This is the most unserious administration…” added Kelsey Taggart, digital media director for the Democratic PAC American Bridge.

“These are not serious people,” posted MeidasTouch editor Scott Robertson.