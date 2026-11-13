FILE PHOTO: One World Trade Center and the New York skyline are seen while United Airlines planes use the tarmac as pilots from United Airlines take part in an informational picket at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday, halting flight departures across the United States amid serious air traffic control communications problems.

The FAA cited “extraordinary circumstances” and “reasons of safety” and directed all departing aircraft to remain grounded until further notice. Inbound international flights would be handled on a case-by-case basis, CNN reported.

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“It means chaos,” CNN’s Richard Quest said, warning of widespread disruptions for passengers already aboard planes or preparing to depart.

The disruption appeared to involve communications systems used by air route traffic control centers, although the full extent of the problem was not immediately clear.

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