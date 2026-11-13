Emergency workers respond after a tanker collided with an American Cruise Lines passenger ship that was docked on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Nov. 13, 2026. ABC Affiliate WGNO via REUTERS

A massive rescue operation was underway in New Orleans on Friday after an oil tanker slammed into a river cruise ship carrying more than 100 passengers, sending the vessel onto its side in the Mississippi River.

Harrowing video captured the moment the American Heritage began tipping over and taking on water after it was struck by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker near the Port of New Orleans. Video from the scene showed people in the river.

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CBS News reported that at least 14 people had been rescued from the river as emergency crews rushed to the scene. Approximately 129 people were aboard the vessel, according to CNN.

“They’re fighting for their lives,” CNN anchor Brianna Keilar said during the network’s breaking coverage.

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A majority of the people on board were elderly, according to reports.