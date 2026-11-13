Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a press conference to discuss ongoing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations at One World Trade Center in New York City on Jan. 8, 2026. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Leaked emails and Signal messages have revealed that former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's rumored boyfriend, Corey Lewandowski, was more involved with the Department of Homeland Security than previously known, according to reports.

Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager and aide, worked closely with Noem as an unpaid “special government employee” under the Trump administration. The leak revealed he was orchestrating third-country deportations and was weighing in on talks around the deportation of Kilmar Ábrego García to El Salvador, The New Republic reported.

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The nonprofit American Oversight obtained the messages from the Department of Homeland Security through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The messages were often redacted, but from what was legible, it was apparent that the agency under Noem's leadership viewed Lewandowski as part of the team and a "high-ranking official, equal to Noem herself, rather than as a special adviser," according to The New Republic.

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Some emails showed Lewandowski received updates on DHS projects, as well as many of the same briefings as Noem and Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Troy Edgar.

The messages show Lewandowski celebrating news of deportations.

“Praise Jesus,” he wrote in one message, responding to news that an immigrant had been deported to South Sudan despite having no ties to the country.

"I love deportations," Lewandowski wrote in message sent a week later.