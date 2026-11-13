US Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) departs following a procedural vote on whether to send the potential impeachment of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MAGA firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has officially lost her reelection bid, delivering Democrats another major victory in a district President Donald Trump carried by 18 points.

The Associated Press called Colorado’s 4th Congressional District for Democrat Eileen Laubacher on Friday, ending days of uncertainty as the Trump-endorsed Boebert refused to concede despite trailing her challenger.

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“The race has been baked since the morning after election night,” Colorado journalist Kyle Clark wrote on social media. “But Boebert didn’t concede as the final votes were counted.”

Laubacher, a retired Navy rear admiral, defeated Boebert in a district long considered a Republican stronghold, becoming the latest Democrat to flip a GOP-held House seat in the party’s sweeping midterm victories.

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VoteHube data analyst Zachary Donnini underscored the significance of the win.

“Eileen Laubacher has defeated Lauren Boebert in an upset to some, flipping a Trump+18 seat spanning much of rural Colorado,” he posted on X. “It’s the second-reddest district we've called for Democrats so far,” adding that a potential Democratic win in Tennessee would move it to third.

The staunch Trump ally’s stunning loss ends her six-year congressional career.

“Another significant GOP defeat,” journalist Ana Cabrera, a former CNN anchor, wrote.