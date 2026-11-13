FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2022. Seated (L-R): Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr. and Elena Kagan. Standing (L-R): Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up President Donald Trump’s bid to keep his southern border asylum ban in place, setting up a high-stakes showdown that could unravel a Day One priority of his second term.

“Supreme Court agrees to review what the DOJ calls the ‘cornerstone’ immigration policy of Trump's second term: shutting down asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border,” National Law Journal Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover wrote on X.

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Trump issued the order on his first day back in the Oval Office, declaring an “invasion” at the U.S.-Mexico border. Immigration officials have since used it to swiftly deport migrants without considering their asylum claims, CBS News reported.

The high court agreed to hear the case after a federal judge ruled that Trump exceeded his authority, and a divided D.C. Circuit panel agreed in April. But the appeals court put its ruling on hold pending Supreme Court review, which allowed the administration to keep enforcing the policy, according to CBS News.

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“This adds to an already significant immigration docket this term with mandatory ICE detention also under review,” Hoover added Thursday.

NBC News noted that this is the third major case on Trump’s immigration crackdown that the justices are set to decide this term. They’re also weighing whether the administration can deport people to third countries and hold immigrants indefinitely without a bond hearing.