Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during a press conference at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Author and biographer Michael Wolff says President Donald Trump is preparing to fight the new Democratic Congress, but is losing the legal aides he needs to wage that fight.

On his “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast with Joanna Coles, summarized in his HOWL newsletter, Wolff predicted the Trump administration will go to war with Democrats once they take over Congress on Jan. 3. The trouble, he said, is that “nobody works for the Justice Department anymore.”

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He argued that people in Trump’s orbit are about to head for the exits, leaving the president with little more than his newly-appointed chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Coles said Democrats will have to settle on how to handle Trump and whether to respond to his provocations.

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Wolff also wrote that former chief of staff Susie Wiles, according to people who know her, has come to loathe her former boss over recent months. He said she will almost certainly face subpoenas from Democrats and that it is unclear whether she will stay loyal or turn on him.

The newsletter describes Jensen Huang’s resignation from Nvidia as a sign of Trump’s diminished power, saying the company’s board might have stayed passive while Trump dominated the tech industry. Wolff said his sources suggest Trump was warned about Huang, but what followed is unclear.

All of this comes as the Justice Department is barely even able to handle the high-profile criminal cases Trump wants to bring, with a D.C. jury flatly rejecting many of the DOJ's cases